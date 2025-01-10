01/10/2025 with Michiel ten Kleij

In this episode, host Genevieve Trainor chats with writer, producer and director Michiel ten Kleij about his latest doc, Playing the Changes. The film explores the life of jazz pianist Darius Brubeck and his work in South Africa during apartheid. Darius is the son of legendary jazz musician Dave Brubeck, the first jazz musician to take his quartet behind the Iron Curtain to Poland in the 1950s as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Jazz Ambassadors program.

Michiel offers his thoughts and advice on handling the challenges of producing a documentary such as this independently (it was shot in Poland, South Africa and England) and his approach to capturing sensitive historical narratives.

Visit www.michieltenkleij.nl for more information on Michiel’s projects.