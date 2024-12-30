12/27/2024 - Pitching Your Project: Four filmmakers from the U.S. & Canada share their insights & advice

In this episode, host Genevieve Trainor is speaking with writer and director John Alfone; writer, producer and editor Michael David Raso; writer, director and producer Sheila Warren; and director, actor and writer Tiffany Cole about their advice for pitching projects and pivoting during this uncertain time.

Based in major film markets in the U.S. and Canada and each with decades of industry experience, they’ll also talk about what projects they’re seeing at markets like AFM, the European Film Market (Berlinale) and more.

For more info on their projects:

John and Michael: corsairmediaproductions.com

Sheila and Tiffany: swarrenfilm.com