11/22/2024 with Ivan Wiener

Ivan Wiener is the Founder/Past Executive Director of the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience which began in 2013 with the support and participation of close friend, Robert Redford. He is the owner of Reel Solutions, one of the most trusted companies in the New Mexico entertainment industry that provides airport meet & greet services, personal assistance for talent working in New Mexico, and consulting for productions that saves time and money for clients.
With 30+ years of experience in hospitality and entertainment, Ivan has brought his vast resources, and relationships with some of the biggest names in entertainment, together to produce television, feature films, documentaries, shorts, and commercials.
Ivan is the former Head Concierge of the historic Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., and former personal assistant to the late actor Dennis Hopper.