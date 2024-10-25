10/25/2024 with film & TV composer Sherri Chung

Sherri Chung is a trailblazing force in the film and television music industry, she is renowned for her dynamic compositions that transcend genres and bring filmmakers' visions to life. As a woman of color, her contributions have been pivotal in shaping the landscape of modern scoring. Her work on the Emmy-nominated Based on a True Story and projects like Netflix’s Happiness For Beginners, NBC’s Found, and CW’s Riverdale solidifies her status as a leader in the industry.
Sherri’s talents extend beyond composing; she is an accomplished pianist, vocalist, and songwriter. Her voice has been featured in films like Sony Pictures’ “65” and the upcoming A24 film “Heretic,” as well as on the Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary series "The Keepers."
Currently serving as Governor of the Music Branch of the Television Academy, Sherri continues to influence and inspire. With her recent nomination for the IFMCA Breakthrough Composer of the Year, she is a compelling voice in the industry.