Cinema Scope with Genevieve
10/18/2024 with Antonio Ayala and Matt Stoner

Published October 18, 2024 at 4:30 PM MDT

Two-Time Emmy Award-Winning Producer Antonio Ayala and Producer Matt Stoner of SFiFF Official Selection Princeton’s in the Mix


In this episode, host Genevieve Trainor is speaking with Emmy Award-winning producer Antonio Ayala and producer Matt Stoner about their new satirical horror short, Princeton's in the Mix, an official selection at this year’s now-Oscar-qualifying Santa Fe International Film Festival. It will screen at the Center for Contemporary Arts on Friday, October 18, at 5:30 PM. Genevieve is speaking with Antonio and Matt about the making of the film and how they managed to cut through the noise in a sea of short films this year and gain significant festival and media attention. 

For more information on the film, visit princetonsinthemix.com.

For Santa Fe International Film Festival tickets (the festival runs through Sunday, October 20), visit santafe.film/tickets-passes.
