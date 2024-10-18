10/18/2024 with Antonio Ayala and Matt Stoner

Two-Time Emmy Award-Winning Producer Antonio Ayala and Producer Matt Stoner of SFiFF Official Selection Princeton’s in the Mix
In this episode, host Genevieve Trainor is speaking with Emmy Award-winning producer Antonio Ayala and producer Matt Stoner about their new satirical horror short, Princeton's in the Mix, an official selection at this year’s now-Oscar-qualifying Santa Fe International Film Festival. It will screen at the Center for Contemporary Arts on Friday, October 18, at 5:30 PM. Genevieve is speaking with Antonio and Matt about the making of the film and how they managed to cut through the noise in a sea of short films this year and gain significant festival and media attention.