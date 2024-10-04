10/04/2024 with Ganna Zagorodnia

In this episode, host Genevieve Trainor is speaking with Ganna Zagorodnia, co-founder and co-lead designer of Dress Art Mystery, which makes costumes for period film, TV and private customers all over the world. In addition to the challenges any business faces that deals with the ebbs and flows of the film and television industry, they also face another challenge: working in a country facing war.

Based in Kyiv, Ukraine, five-star rated Dress Art Mystery has survived the full-scale invasion and remains one of the most in-demand Renaissance and Medieval custom costume companies in the world. Genevieve is speaking with Ganna about the company’s agile approach to its work and their insights on turning unimaginable challenges into opportunities to thrive.

Find out more about their work here: dressartmystery.store

Or on their Instagram page: dress_art_mystery