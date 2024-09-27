09/27/2024 with Matt Walsh & Alejandro Montoya Marin

Matt Walsh was born on October 13, 1964 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He is an actor and writer, known for Into the Storm (2014), The Hangover (2009) and Ted (2012), as well as for the TV show Veep. He performed with Second City and continued his career on to Hollywood. He has been married to Morgan Walsh since March 21, 2009. They have three children.

Born in Laredo, Texas and raised in Mexico, Alejandro began his career in film by studying at the prestigious Vancouver Film School. In 2018, he was hand selected by director Robert Rodriguez to be a participant in his documentary series "REBEL WITHOUT A CREW". The film he produced on the show, "MONDAY", was screened at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival. Alejandro’s follow-up feature film, "Millennium Bugs", was crowdfunded and ultimately distributed by Indican Pictures. In 2022, he was inducted into the New Mexico Film Hall Of fame. The following year, 2023, he co-starred in Eva Longoria's film “Flamin’ Hot” and joined the Directors Guild of America. His third feature film, “The Unexpecteds”, was selected by Los Angeles Times as “one of 8 films to watch at the 2024 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival”, by renowned film reviewer Carlos Aguilar. He's currently at work on his fourth feature film “90 days in the 90’s”, based on the novel of the same name.