09/13/2024 with The Marcotte Brothers

Nick and Trevor Marcotte have made movies since they were kids — with their first serious effort being the 2012 short western, 'The Weight'. They're currently developing a retro vampire film called 'Sunset'. Their short proof of concept, 'A Scene from Sunset', will premiere at AFMX in Albuquerque this fall. 'Sunset' is a love letter to 80s vampire films (think The Lost Boys and Fright Night) and is about the dangers we face in growing up. It's a coming-of-age horror/comedy that's dipped in green chile, as the film is set in New Mexico. The project will be written and directed by the Marcotte Brothers. Nick Marcotte is a writer and producer. He's written the screenplays for 'The Weight' and 'A Scene from Sunset', and recently acted in short films 'Never' and 'Daredevil: Scales of Justice'.
Trevor Marcotte is a director and producer. He directed 'The Weight', 'A Scene from Sunset', and works as a camera operator for unscripted television. He's also shadowed Academy Award-winning director Cameron Crowe.