09/06/2024 with Derek Bauder

Derek Bauder, a native of Yuma, Arizona, USA, began his journey after graduating from Cibola High School. He then enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, dedicating six years to conducting Helicopter Search and Rescue missions out of California. Following his honorable discharge in 2020, Bauder transitioned into the world of entertainment, establishing himself as an American Director, Writer, Actor, Producer, and Social Media Influencer. Bauder has showcased his versatility and dedication through various roles in film productions, including 'Pollo Loco' (2023), which received critical acclaim and recognition, along with many awards. Additionally, his notable contributions can be seen in other works such as 'G FUEL Man to the Rescue' (2023) and 'For the Music' (2022). In addition to his work on screen, Bauder has made a significant impact on social media platforms, captivating audiences with his engaging content under the pseudonym 'DannyDorito23.' From his six years of military service to his current endeavors in entertainment and digital media, Derek Bauder's journey embodies resilience, creativity, and a genuine passion for storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide.