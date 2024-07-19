07/19/2024 with Ashleigh Crystal Hairston

Recently named a “2024 Rising Star of Animation” by Animation Magazine, Ashleigh Crystal Hairston is a multi-hyphenate in the truest sense of the word. She is the lead voice actress on Nickelodeon’s The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, a series she also helped co-create. As a writer, story editor, and co-EP on the show, Ashleigh has helped shape its voice since its inception. She ran the writers room alongside Lindsay Katai, crafting the arc of the series and developing entirely new characters and relationships. She even served as lead writer on three episodes!

Ashleigh is so proud to be introducing a new generation to Cosmo and Wanda, and to be lending her voice to the show’s new protagonist Hazel Wells. Of course, this latest achievement simply builds upon her previous work as Head Writer on Jessica’s Big Little World, a spin-off of the Emmy-nominated Craig of the Creek, where Ashleigh similarly served as staff writer and voice of the wild-eyed scientist Wren! Ashleigh is also the voice of the iconic Babs Bunny in the Warner Bros. revival Tiny Toons Looniversity, streaming now on Max.

As one of the industry’s fastest rising Black women, Ashleigh is committed to uplifting others around her. She looks forward to ushering in an entire generation of Black voices in animation and beyond! She has previously been featured inForbes as well as NPR’s ‘All Things Considered.’