06/28/2024 with Jacques Paisner

Jacques Paisner is the Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Santa Fe Railyard Community Corporation. He is the former Director of Programming at Jean Cocteau Cinema. Jacques serves on the Advisory Board for California American Indian Film Festival, and he is a former Santa Fe Film Commissioner. Jacques was born in Minneapolis, grew up in Santa Fe, and is a 1998 graduate of Santa Fe High School, and received a BA degree in Philosophy in 2003 from the University of New Mexico. He is the producer on the forthcoming feature film from indie auteur Jon Moritsugu, the writer/director of the 2009 feature film, Rejection and the author of Albuquerque Blues (2007). He currently lives in Santa Fe with his dog.