06/07/24 with Lois Lipman

In this episode, host Genevieve Trainor is speaking with Emmy Award-winning director and producer Lois Lipman, whose film First We Bombed New Mexico is bringing critical and timely attention to the untold story of the Trinity nuclear bomb. We’re discussing the power of film to impact public policy and what listeners can do to help bring awareness -— and change — to one of the largest coverups in U.S. history.

Trinity, the world’s first nuclear bomb, was detonated in New Mexico one month before the bombing of Hiroshima.

Thousands of New Mexicans, mostly Hispanic and Native American, were exposed to catastrophic levels of radioactive fallout. They were never warned, never acknowledged and never helped afterward. Generations of cancers followed.

First We Bombed New Mexico screens June 7-13, 2024 in Santa Fe at the Violet Crown Cinema before it continues its festival circuit. Get tickets: https://santafe.violetcrown.com/movie/VC001822/2024-06-07

Learn more: firstwebombednewmexico.com

See trailer: https://vimeo.com/878337794