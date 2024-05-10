05/10/2024 Jennifer Takaki, Corky Lee, & Holly Adams

Filmmaker Jennifer Takaki is a fourth generation Japanese American from Colorado. She began her career in journalism at a Denver TV station and later moved to Hong Kong to work with Encore International. In Hong Kong she produced English-based news programming broadcast in China, India, and the Middle East via Rupert Murdoch’s STAR-TV. In New York, she produced and directed “Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story” which premiered at DOC NYC and was supported by the Ford Foundation and The Center for Asian American Media (CAAM). She was awarded the prestigious Better Angels Lavine Fellowship in 2023.

Corky Lee was born in 1947 in New York to Chinese immigrants who owned a laundry in Queens. He majored in history at Queens College and became a community organizer in Manhattan’s Chinatown in the 1970s. Over the next five decades he photographed countless protests and cultural events in the Asian American Pacific Islander community. Lee’s photographs documented the birth and growth of the Asian American movement for social justice and he became known as “The Undisputed, Unofficial, Asian American Photographer Laureate.” His death in 2021 at the age of 73 due to Covid was mourned in the press worldwide.

PHOTOGRAPHIC JUSTICE: THE CORKY LEE STORY

Running Time: 87 minutes / Language: English / Not Rated / Documentary Feature (USA)

Holly Adams has been working in the entertainment industry since the age of 13. She got her start as a ballerina and lived the gypsy lifestyle for over 20 years moving from San Francisco to Milwaukee and finally New York City dancing her way across the globe. Her first acting role was the lead as "The Girl" in the short film, Betaville, which earned her a cult following and roles in close to 20 other underground films in New York. In 1994, Holly wrote, directed and starred in "Nymphomania", which was picked up by the British Film Institute and opened their History of the Avant-Garde series video entitled The Cinema of Transgression. Nymphomania screened twice at the Museum of Modern Art in 2018 and Shadows of Waste screened in Hollywood at the Chinese Theater in 2022 as part of the Silicon Beach Film Festival.

Now living in Albuquerque, NM where up to 30% film tax incentives are available, Holly has written, directed and produced the short films: Hot Dog, Here Boy, Plots, Leather Kittens Gone Bad, An Unlikely Hero, The Gift, The Man-App, Shadows of Waste and a music video for a Los Angeles pop star. Holly is in development on a musical version of her feature film, "The Man-App", a romantic comedy where you can have "the man of your dreams at the touch of a button". Holly is currently in fundraising mode for her first feature film, an action crime thriller, "No Place".