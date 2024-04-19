04/19/2024 with Bree Klauser

In this episode, Cinema Scope guest host and actor, writer and producer Jamie H. Jung is speaking with Philadelphia-based actor and filmmaker Bree Klauser about disability empowerment in the film industry. Both Bree and Jamie have low vision. Bree is a queer actor and filmmaker whose credits as an actor include the Apple TV+ show See and the upcoming feature film A Perfect Union.

Bree and Jamie recently put together a short film for the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge (EDFC) 2024, David Rolls for Initiative, which showcases disability pride, the talents of performers and crew with disabilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The film had its world premiere at EDFC in April 2024.

EDFC is an annual event that promotes disability inclusion and empowers filmmakers with disabilities to tell their own stories.

For more information about the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge, visit www.disabilityfilmchallenge.com.