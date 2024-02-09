02/09/2024 with actor and producer Tony Doupé

With over 130 film and television credits, Tony has had roles in a wide variety of film and television projects. Tony co-starred in the feature film The River Murders with Ray Liotta and Christian Slater, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. He also had a leading role in the feature film The Off Hours, which was written and directed by Megan Griffiths and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and the Seattle International Film Festival. He is the lead in the feature film Frayed, released by Lionsgate. Tony has also appeared in some of the most noteworthy projects that have filmed in the Pacific Northwest including Wild, starring Reese Witherspoon; At Middleton starring Andy Garcia, and the Sci Fi hit series Z Nation.