02/02/2024 with casting director Lisa Zambetti

Originally from the Bay Area, Lisa spent over a decade in NYC as an actress on Broadway and Off, writer, director and producer for many award-winning theatre companies. While working at the Ensemble Studio Theatre, Lisa met casting legend Billy Hopkins who opened her eyes to the wonders of the casting world. After interning with Billy, Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee and Suzanne Smith, Lisa moved to Los Angeles where she worked her way up to assistant with such fantastic CDS as LaPadura & Hart, Debra Zane, Bialy/Thomas and Linda Lowy. Lisa also was a casting coordinator at NBC/Universal where she got to see the network/studio side of the industry. Lisa landed her first associate job with Susie Farris where she worked on many comedies for both network and cable. Later Lisa moved on to the world of procedural drama where she was an associate and later head casting director on CBS' long-running show "Criminal Minds", as well as co-casting director on the spin-off "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders".

Her podcast Killer Casting is available to listen to and her Instagram handle is @lisazambetticasting.

Website: https://www.lisazambetticasting.com/