01/12/2024 with Film and Television Writer and Director Megan Griffiths

Megan’s built a successful writing and directing career from her home base in Seattle, Washington. She’s directed shows for HBO, EPIX, TNT, Hulu, USA, Fox, Netflix and Amazon. Her recent feature films include Year of the Fox, starring Sarah Jeffery, Jane Adams and Jake Weber and Duplass Brothers Productions’ I’ll Show You Mine, starring Poorna Jagannathan and Casey Thomas Brown, which was released in June 2023.

She's had multiple films at Sundance, SXSW and many other significant festivals. She's a member of the Director's Guild of America and was recently invited to join the director's branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

You can find out more about Megan's work at thecinechick.com.