08/11/2023 with Brent Peterson

In this episode, we're speaking with New Mexican filmmaker and Antigravity Films, LLC President Brent Peterson about his latest film, Star Wars: Rendezvous. The film is a fan film, and -- despite not premiering until August 18, 2023 -- has already gone viral. Brent discusses what it's like to make a fan film, why other filmmakers should consider making a fan film, and his advice for local filmmakers looking to elevate their careers.

