04/21/2023 with Stew Lyons

In this episode, two-time Emmy Award-winning Co-Executive Producer, Line Producer, Director, Writer and Production Executive Stew Lyons is joining us to demystify the critical role a line producer plays in the production process, as well as share behind-the-scenes stories from his five-plus years working on Breaking Bad.

Stew’s experience includes TV series and pilots with Netflix, Sony Pictures Television, Warner Brothers, Amazon, Starz, Apple, HBO, FX, AMC and three broadcast networks.

Stew is a production consultant with years of experience in detailed production analysis, schedules and/or budgets for over 300 television pilots for television broadcast, cable and streaming services.

He has credits on over 600 episodes of television, including 33 series and 29 pilots (21 ordered to series). One hundred of these episodes were shot in New Mexico. His most recent projects include The Cleaning Lady; Roswell, New Mexico; Snowfall; and Better Call Saul.

Stew worked on the pilot and every episode of Breaking Bad, for which he received two Emmys and additional awards from the Directors Guild of America and Producers Guild of America, plus two Peabody Awards and a Golden Globe.

He teaches line producing at the graduate level at DePaul University.