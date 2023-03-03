03/03/2023 with Michael Vincent Berry

Michael Vincent Berry is a Texas-born actor most known for his work on American Tragedies WACO: The Trials, Law and Order SVU, Better Call Saul and THEM. Other notable projects include the multi-award winning LGBT film: Innocent Boy, DIG, Last of the Grads and Crude Massacre. Michael splits time between ABQ and Austin, where he resides with his husband Adam and his 3 adopted Deaf children: Zenaida, Juan and Mario. Michael is Managed by Susan Ferris at Bohemia Group and Represented by Lilly Bankston at Bankston Talent.

IMDb: imdb.me/micahelvincentberry

IG: https://www.instagram.com/michael.vincent.berry/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/michaelvincentberry/

Web: https://michaelvincentberry.com/