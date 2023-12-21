12/23/2023 with Pam Block, Allison Carey, & Richard Scotch

Pam Block is Professor of Anthropology at Western University in London, Ontario, Canada. Her research interests include disability culture, cultural perceptions of disability, and the intersections of disability, sexuality, gender, race, ethnicity, and social status. She studies disability experience on individual, organizational and community levels, with past funded research involving socio-environmental barriers, empowerment/capacity-building, and health promotion. She is particularly interested in movements for disability liberation (justice and rights) and disability oppression (eugenics, sterilization, mass-incarceration and killing) in Brazil, the United States and Canada.

Allison C. Carey is a professor of sociology, Chair of the Department of Sociology & Anthropology, and director of the MS in Organizational Development and Leadership at Shippensburg University. Her research focuses on the social history of and civil rights for people with intellectual disabilities and disability activism. She is author of On the Margins of Citizenship: Intellectual Disability and Civil Rights in 20th Century America (2009), Disability and the Sociological Imagination (2022), and co-author of Allies and Obstacles: Disability Activism and Parents of Children with Disabilities.

Richard K. Scotch is Professor of Sociology and Public Policy at the University of Texas at Dallas. His research focuses on social policy and social movements related to disability, health, and education. His current projects include an edited volume of narratives by activist parents of children with disabilities, interviews with political candidates with disabilities, and a study of social and community barriers experienced by burn injury survivors.