© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BFF logo final(2) test 2.jpg
Barrier Free Futures

July 23, 2022 with Jan Nisbit and Nancy Weiss

Published July 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM MDT

Guests Jan Nisbet (Founder, Institute on Disability; Associate Professor of Education and Founding Director of the Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire) and Nancy Weiss (Director of Disability Initiatives, College of Health Sciences, University of Delaware; Director, National Leadership Consortium on Developmental Disabilities at University of Delaware) discuss electroshock therapy and their book Pain and Shock in America: Politics, Advocacy, and the Controversial Treatment of People with Disabilities.

Barrier Free Futures