July 23, 2022 with Jan Nisbit and Nancy Weiss

Guests Jan Nisbet (Founder, Institute on Disability; Associate Professor of Education and Founding Director of the Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire) and Nancy Weiss (Director of Disability Initiatives, College of Health Sciences, University of Delaware; Director, National Leadership Consortium on Developmental Disabilities at University of Delaware) discuss electroshock therapy and their book Pain and Shock in America: Politics, Advocacy, and the Controversial Treatment of People with Disabilities.