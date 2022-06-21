March 12, 2022 with George Powers, Alexia Smalling, and Megan Gillespie

George Powers is a technical assistance specialist and trainer at the Southwest ADA Center at ILRU. Video game accessibility project – Video game accessibility has to do with applying the concepts of universal design for video games.

*******************************

Alexia Smalling is a research assistant at ILRU and the Southwest ADA Center (SWADA).

The Telemedicine study by SWADA in ILRU will take information by survey for patient populations about the effectiveness of telehealth as perceived by people with disabilities.

***************************

Megan Gillespie is a research assistant at ILRU. The TIRR Empowered Advocates Mentorship Program (TEAM) is a new initiative by ILRU that will provide young people with disabilities with self-advocacy training and community engagement skills, thus enabling them to be effective, self-confident disability advocates.

For a transcript of this program visit http://bff.justwork.io/