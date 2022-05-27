Gatherings To Be Held In Santa Fe This Weekend To Remember Shooting Victims

In the wake of another school shooting some local lawmakers are holding a community meeting on Saturday so people can talk about gun violence.

Sante Fe Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Amanda Chavez along with State Representative Linda Serrento and School Board member Sascha Anderson are holding a meeting Saturday morning at 10 at Martin Luther King Park.

They say they want to hear from the public about gun violence and discuss what can be done at least locally.

Cassutt says as the mother of young children, mass shootings hit home, being forced to think about it when dropping the kids off at school and the anger felt that such killings keep happening.

“To have that thought in the back of your head every time you drop them off at school, ‘is this going to be the day the unthinkable happens?” she said. “I can’t even name all of them, we are getting to the point that I do not even remember the name of every single school where children have been murdered where they were supposed to have been getting an education.”

On Sunday members of the Interfaith Leadership Alliance of Santa Fe will be gathering at 4pm on the steps of First Presbyterian Church to commemorate the most recent mass shootings with interfaith prayers and a scattering of rose petals while the names of those lost are read.

Following this commemoration, attendees will be asked to take further action, from writing postcards or emails, to phone calls to elected representatives, urging them to act to prevent future tragedies.