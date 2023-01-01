Santa Fe Community College Land Acknowledgment Statement

Santa Fe Community College as the FCC license holder of KSFR, acknowledges that the lands beneath the college are the unceded sovereign lands of the Pueblo Nations of Tesuque, Nambe, Pojoaque, San Ildefonso, Ohkay Owingeh, Cochiti, Kewa, San Felipe, Santa Ana, Zia, and Jemez and that New Mexico’s Indigenous peoples, their governance, cultures, languages, and religions have been systemically attacked over centuries of settler colonial erasure. SFCC recognizes and respects Indigenous Peoples as the original and current stewards of the land where we learn, work, and grow.

SFCC commits to recognize the collective histories and to engage in restorative actions that demonstrate inclusive support for Indigenous community members while practicing responsible stewardship of the land. By honoring and listening to Indigenous voices. SFCC will embody anti-racism through ongoing restorative action for social justice.