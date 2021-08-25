Yes. Buying & Selling Fake Vaccination Cards is a Crime

This month yet another COVID-19 fraud made the headlines — this one involving fake vaccination cards. 

At the port of Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents busted a shipment of counterfeit vaccine cards coming in from China. In Texas, a soldier was charged with selling bogus vaccination cards on Instagram. At the Anchorage, Alaska airport, the feds seized thousands of phony vaccination cards. In Connecticut, a group of women protestors handed out fake vaccine cards outside the state Capitol. In Chicago, a pharmacist was arrested for selling genuine vaccine cards.  

And the stories keep rolling in. 

Who’s selling COVID-19 vaccine cards?  And who’s buying? KSFR consumer reporter Mary Lou Cooper turned to attorney and consumer expert Steve Weisman to find out more. 

Anyone who suspects fraudulent use of a vaccination card should report it immediately by calling the Department of Health at 1-833-551-0518 or by submitting your concern through this online portal.

Steve is the author of the daily consumer alert blog: Scamicide.com.  He’s also a professor at Bentley University in Massachusetts, where he teaches “White Collar Crime.” 

 

