Writer N. Scott Momaday Urges People to 'Love the Earth'

N. Scott Momaday’s latest book, Earth Keeper: Reflections on the American Land, looks at how humans have treated the earth. He asks people to assess how they plan to care for earth going forward.

The print edition, published by HarperCollins books, includes pen and ink drawings by the author. Momaday himself reads the audio version.

On Wed., April 19, writer Terry Tempest Williams will read the entire book in a Zoom session hosted by Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse. Later it will be posted: CollectedWorksBookstore.com