Working with Oil and Gas May Be Ticket to Renewable Energy, Expert Says

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Jack Kerfoot who is a scientist, energy expert and author of the book “FUELING AMERICA, An Insider’s Journey.” He shares a unique argument when it comes to fight toward renewable energy that incorporates oil and gas. He has spent over forty years in the energy industry working with scientists, bureaucrats, ministers, sheikhs and potentates on energy projects around the world. Jack is the principal of JL Kerfoot Energy Services and has been on numerous national radio and television talk shows to discuss energy issues in America and around the world.

You can also find Jack Kerfoot where he blogs regularly at “Our Energy Conundrum” at http://www.jackkerfoot.com