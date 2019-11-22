KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge interviews Santa Fe Author Pamela Brown about her new book, The Wolf Who Howled at Carnegie Hall: A True Story. The cultural revolution of the 1960s gave rise to mind-changing activism through the seventies. From its epicenter in San Francisco emerged a traveling environmental education program featuring a live wolf ambassador. Tune in to find out more about the author's commentary on the importance of this book.

To find out more, see link below:

https://www.amazon.com/Wolf-Who-Howled-Carnegie-Hall/dp/1698525877