According to the US Census Bureau election turnout is highest among voters 65 and older--and lowest among voters 18-29. Why don't young voters turn out at higher rates and what can candidates and parties do to increase the numbers? What issues do younger voters care about? KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper dissuses these issues with Dr. Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg, direcctor of the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University.