KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with AARP spokesperson Dena Bunis about voting patterns among older Americans.

Voters 65 and older show up at the polls more than any other age group. Why is this so? Do older voters care about issues, party, character and ethics or what? KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Dena Bunis, who is a senior writer and editor with AARP to find the answers to these and other important Election 2020 questions. AARP is the nation's leading advocate for older Americans.