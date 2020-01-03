Why Austerity Persists Despite Evidence of Repeated Failure

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with co-author Jon Shefner about his new book co-authored by Cory Blad about why austerity policies continue to be utilized around the globe by the powerful despite evidence reflecting their repeated long term failures at boosting economic growth. He talks about how they have been implemented and resisted against throughout the world in a variety of ways, and uniquely case of the United States. Tune in on January 17 to Dialogue to speak with the author in person from 5-6pm right here on KSFR!

