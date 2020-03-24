As if by call and response, while Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tightens restrictions at the state level, President Trump introduces idea of opening the economy back up. But is his timing prudent? What questions drive top government officials at this point and to what end? The questions bring forth a deepening gap between private industry and those at most risk for COVID-19. How will the triage play out as the virus continues to spread?
While State Tightens Restrictions, Feds Suggest Loosening Them, Too Soon to Bring Economy Back?
By MK Mendoza • 19 minutes ago