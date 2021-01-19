While Political Elite Battles in Washington, Locals Solve Homelessness with Tiny Home Village

By MK Mendoza 5 minutes ago

Credit https://www.bernco.gov

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with three of the critical players behind getting New Mexico's Tiny Home Village Project off the ground to help solve the homelessness problem in New Mexico.

Part One:

Part Two: 

Tags: 
tiny home village project
albuquerque tiny homes
homelessness solution
tiny homes