While Political Elite Battles in Washington, Locals Solve Homelessness with Tiny Home Village By MK Mendoza Credit https://www.bernco.gov Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with three of the critical players behind getting New Mexico's Tiny Home Village Project off the ground to help solve the homelessness problem in New Mexico. Part One: Part Two: