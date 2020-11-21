Where We Go from Here: A Constitutional Expert's Version of the 2020 Election Results

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Constitutional Expert and Author Alan Hirsch about where things are likely to go from here when it comes to the legal and constitutional issues facing the 2020 election results. In his latest book entitled, A Short History of Presidential Election Crises: (And How to Prevent the Next One) he presents a concise history of presidential elections that have resulted in crises and advocates clear, common-sense solutions, including abolishing the Electoral College and the creation of a permanent, non-partisan Presidential Election Review Board to prevent or remedy future crises.

To find out more, see link below:



https://www.amazon.com/Short-History-Presidential-Election-Crises/dp/087286829X