When the Hospital Is Sick with Jessica DeArcangelis

Dialogue Host MK Mendoza interviews Mad in America Author Jessica DeArcangelis about her experience in a behavioral health center that changed her mind about going into mainstream psychiatry. After seeing how patients were still treated today in inhumane and cruel ways, the treatments seemed more harmful than helpful. Her full article is listed below and the interviews consists of talking about how this experience set her onto a path of seeking alternative ways to help people experiencing mental distress, see the below link.

https://www.madinamerica.com/2019/01/when-the-hospital-is-sick/