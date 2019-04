Executive Director Susan Lynn joins MK Mendoza for an update on events coming up at the Santa Fe Children's Museum. Whether it's time for Toddlers, star gazing, snake feeding, or creating robots and fine art, there's something for everyone, including a night that just might give parents a special date night out. Don't miss the family fun for all.

For more information, see link below:

https://santafechildrensmuseum.org