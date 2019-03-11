What Exactly Is "White Male Priviledge?": An Examination of Heirarchy and Intersectionality

A lively and substantive discussion on exactly what "white male privilege" is and how much intersectionality and hierarchy play a role in defining it and where to go from there.

Join this lively in-depth discussion between George Weston from KSFR and Gail Mariner, Minister from the Unitarian Universalist Church who speak with MK about exactly what "white male priviledge" is and how much intersectionality and heirarchy play a role in defining it. We also examine ways forward in creating more equity among human interactions in a rapidly changing world.

UU Santa Fe, a Unitarian Universalist congregation, affirms and promotes Seven Principles, grounded in the humanistic teachings of the world's religions, drawing from scripture and science, nature, and philosopy, personal experience, and traditions.

For more information on the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, see link below:

http://www.uusantafe.org