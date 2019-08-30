Weekend Happenings Include Zozobra Burning Away Gloom Offering Revitalization

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge is joined by WUC Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza and her guests from Teatro Paraguas, VP Argos Maccallum and Director Daniel Bohnhorst to discuss this weekend happening events, beginning with the sounds of Zozobra as it welcomes the annual time for the Fiestas of Santa Fe along with other events including their own production of Word Over All: Walt Whitman and Pablo Neruda

It starts August 30 - September 8, 2019 at 7:30pm and 2pm on Sunday.

For more information on Fiesta happenings, see link below:

https://www.santafefiesta.org/schedule-of-events/

For more information on Teatro Paraguas, see link below:

http://www.teatroparaguas.org/word-over-all-walt-whitman-and-pablo-neruda-2019

