Weekend Happenings: Fiesta Time and More

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge and Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza join voices to offer up the latest happenings this weekend to make it an enjoyable and interesting one. Cancer Foundation's Bob Ansheles and Ronnie Levine who also offer support groups throughout the month for anyone dealing with cancer sit in on the conversation and share their input.

For more information on this weekend's fiesta or other happenings, see links below:

https://www.santafefiesta.org/

Link to the Pasatiempo:

https://www.santafenewmexican.com/pasatiempo/

Link to Cancer Foundation:

https://cffnm.org/