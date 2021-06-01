This Week in NM Politics: Proposed Recreational Cannabis Rules & Election Day

By Bryce Dix 1 hour ago
  • @Jurassic Blueberries via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

This week, KSFR's Bryce Dix once again sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to discuss the happenings of New Mexico's political world.

In this episode, the two discuss new proposed recreational cannabis rules from the New Mexico Licensing and Regulation Department + speculate on what the outcome for the CD1 special election might be. 

****

A public rule hearing for the rules will be held via an Internet-based video conference and via telephone on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 starting at 9:00 a.m. Check out the New Mexico Licensing and Regulation Department's page for the link + instruction on how to submit a public comment.

