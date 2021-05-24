This Week in NM Politics: Medical Cannabis Tax Breaks & Libertarian Party Legal Ballot Challenge

By Bryce Dix 1 hour ago
  • Moheen Reeyad (@Moheen) via Flickr

This week, KSFR's Bryce Dix once again sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to discuss the happenings of New Mexico's political world.

In this episode, the two discuss a court case likely going to New Mexico's Supreme Court that argues medical cannabis should have been eligible in the past as a deduction for producer's gross receipts taxes + how a few advocates in New Mexico's Libertarian Party are challenging CD1 candidate Chris Manning's name on ballots for the current special election. 

Tags: 
Andy Lyman
Bryce Dix
Special election
CD1
Congressional District 1
Chris Manning
court case
New Mexico Supreme Court
Jason Barker
Cannabis
marijuana
GRT
gross receipts tax
challenge
NM Political Report
Growing Forward
producers
medical

