This Week in NM Politics: Medical Cannabis Tax Breaks & Libertarian Party Legal Ballot Challenge

This week, KSFR's Bryce Dix once again sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to discuss the happenings of New Mexico's political world.

In this episode, the two discuss a court case likely going to New Mexico's Supreme Court that argues medical cannabis should have been eligible in the past as a deduction for producer's gross receipts taxes + how a few advocates in New Mexico's Libertarian Party are challenging CD1 candidate Chris Manning's name on ballots for the current special election.