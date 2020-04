New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is identified as a potential running-mate for presumed Democratic nominee, former Vice-President Joe Biden in a recent report from CNN:https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/09/politics/joe-biden-vp-vice-president-pick/index.html

The story was part of Monday’s political discussion between KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge and Andy Lyman of NMPoliticalReport.com: