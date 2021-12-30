Webber, Councilors Sworn-In To Office in Santa Fe

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and three of the four Councilors elected in November were sworn into office Thursday during a ceremony at the Community Convention Center.

 

 

Chief Justice Michael Virgil shakes hands with Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber after swearing him in to office. Webber's wife Frances Diemoz is holding the Bible he was sworn-in on.
Webber was sworn-in to his second term along with returning Councilor Signe Lindell and newly elected Lee Garcia and Amanda Chavez.

Carol Romero-Wirth was sworn in during a private ceremony earlier this week.

Webber says Santa Fe faces many challenges in the next few years but its people will prevail because of the commitment to work together to accomplish her goals.

He said the city has been a beacon of openness because the people of Santa Fe care for each other and will continue to do so.

 

 “Santa Fe is a place where everyone can and everyone must make a difference through individual initiative guided by shared values  and a common purpose," Webber said. "Ours is a community founded on faith, illuminated by love and rooted in respect.”

 

 

Webber said the city must continue to protect itself from the COVID epidemic and develop more affordable housing so more people can  work and live in Santa Fe.

 

"We're working to add more option. for people at all parts of our income level. We want to make that a reailty for everybody, " he said.

 

Webber said Santa Fe can be an example for cities across the country in how it deals with such problems by working together.

 

