"We The Resistance" The Untold Story of Element Central to Nation's Identity: Nonviolent Protest

Editor Michael G. Long speaks with KSFR's MK Mendoza about his book, "We The Resistance: Documenting a History of Nonviolent Protest in the United States". While historical accounts of the United States typically focus on the nation's military past, rich and vibrant counter narrative remains basically unknown to most Americans. This alternative history with a foreward by Chris Hedges and Afterword by Dolores Huerta points to the formation of our nation and its character as one in which courageous individuals and movements often wield the tools of non-violence to resist unjust, unfair, and immoral policies and practices."We The Resistance" gives curious citizens and current resistors unfiltered access to the hearts and minds of their activist predecessors through words, as well as historical graphics and photographs of nonviolent protest throughout U.S.history.

Part One:

Part Two:

For more information on the book, see the link below:

For more information on Michael G. Long, see link below:

