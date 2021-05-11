Watch out for tech support scams!

You've gotten the calls. You've gotten the pop-up messages on your computer screen. All say your computer has been compromised. Sometimes you're asked to send money to fix the problem. Sometimes so-called computer tech experts ask you to give them direct access to your computer. This is a story about a lone computer hacker who is trying to stop the scams. KSFR consumer reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with an AARP fraud expert to find out about the scams and what you can do to avoid them. If you suspect you're a victim, call the AARP fraud helpline: 877-908-3360

AARP fraud expert Doug Shadel discusses an international tech support scam with KSFR's Mary Lou Cooper.