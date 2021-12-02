Watch out for on-line holiday shopping scams!

Almost 70 percent of us say we plan to shop on-line this holiday season, spending more than $200 billion. But as consumers flock to the internet for holiday shopping, naughty con artists are out in force to pick our virtual pockets. KSFR talks with AARP fraud expert Amy Nofziger to find out what the top scams are and how to avoid them.

To find out if you are a savvy shopper, take this short quiz. https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/info-2018/holiday-scams-quiz.html#quest1

To report a scam, contact the AARP helpline at 877-908-3360. Or call the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357 or go on-line to the FTC at: https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/?pid=A