A Warming Climate Means Water Shortages On Pecos River

By Associated Press 1 hour ago
Federal water managers say the Pecos River Basin in New Mexico is likely to experience growing water shortages as temperatures continue to rise over the next century.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Wednesday discussed the findings of a recently completed study on the basin.

The Pecos River flows through eastern New Mexico into Texas, where it joins the Rio Grande near the U.S.-Mexican border. It's home to more than 130,000 acres of crops and orchards.

The study was aimed at getting a better understanding of the threats to the basin's water supply due to climate change. Officials also looked at what tools could be used to stretch resources.

The Climate Crisis Is Changing New Mexico's Fall Season

By Sep 22, 2021
The fall season is a time of pride for many New Mexicans – hot air balloons fill the early morning skies, the smell of green chile slowly turning in roasters is on every corner, and many travel from all sorts of places to see the state’s beautiful fall colors. 

But, this year has shown the climate is changing. Fast. And that fall landscape we are so used to seeing? It’s changing too.