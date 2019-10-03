WalletHub Offers National Report on Status Of Teachers

With World Teachers’ Day on October fifth, this Saturday—and teaching among the lowest-paid professions that require a bachelor’s degree, the personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst States for Teachers. In order to help educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments in the U.S., WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to pupil-teacher ratio to teacher safety. KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge gets their update.