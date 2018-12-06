Wake Up Call, December 6, 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, host Ellen Lockyer speaks with David Greenberg, a community schools organizer from Las Cruces who is working to advance support for the community schools idea. Also, KSFR interviewer MK converses with Teatro Paraguas' Argos MacCallum about the upcoming Chritsmas show: "A Musical Pinata for Christmas." And we'll find out about a move by Santa Fe County to let people know how to get their property assessment revised due to the July 500 year flood. All that and Marketplace Morning Report and local news too.